LoC: FC Barcelona is wary of PSG

We meet once again ! The draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League has given us a dream poster between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona. A landmark meeting, the last meeting of which marked the history of the competition. Beaten 4-0 in the first leg, the Catalan club turned the situation around at Camp Nou to win 6-1 and advance to the next round. To meet next February will therefore look like revenge for PSG and FC Barcelona is naturally wary of this formidable opponent. Asked by Barça TV just after the draw, the director of institutional relations and spokesperson for FC Barcelona, ​​Guillermo Amor was worried about facing a strong team and highlighted the recent results of Paris Saint-Germain: “We know the rival well, he has exceptional players, PSG’s bet is to fight to win the Champions League, last year he was on the verge of winning it and I think he will aspire to it again . “

If FC Barcelona remains on a 3-0 defeat against Juventus in the Champions League and points to a disappointing eighth place in La Liga, Guillermo Amor believes that FC Barcelona have the weapons to win. Confident despite everything, he expects to see a Catalan team in much better form within two months: “We have our options and we will fight as always. We’ll have to see how we get there in February and March, I think we’ll get there fine. It is important to arrive well, in perfect physical and mental condition. For example, Neymar seems to be injured, but it is possible that he is in good conditions for this duel. We also hope to recover some players who are injured. You have to arrive and play your luck one hundred percent. “ It now remains to be patient before seeing this double confrontation which promises to be explosive.