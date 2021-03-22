LoC: Lucas Hernandez warns PSG

Last Friday, Paris Saint-Germain finally knew the identity of their opponents in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The capital club will thus cross swords with Bayern Munich. An appointment already in everyone’s mind, including that of Lucas Hernandez. Asked by The team, the versatile defender spoke of this five-star shock.

“It will be a very big game, a meeting to have fun. It will not be easy to eliminate Paris, which will be a bit vengeful in relation to the last final. The Parisians will be envious but so will we (…) Several important players have left but other very great have replaced them. Stronger, I don’t know, but we definitely have a great team. When you see our offensive quality: we have four chances, we score four goals, it’s incredible. But that assumes a solid defensive block and our offensive players have this ability to fall back without complaining. Everyone is ready to give their all. ” PSG is warned!