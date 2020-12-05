Home Sports football LoC, PSG: Leonardo's message to the players
LoC, PSG: Leonardo's message to the players

Winner of Manchester United on Wednesday night (3-1) as part of the 5th day of the group stage of the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain now has its destiny in its hands. Faced with the Istanbul BB on Tuesday night, the capital club will only need one point to qualify for the round of 16.

But on the Parisian side, we prefer not to claim victory too quickly. After Thomas Tuchel’s statements on this subject, it was the sports director of Paris SG Leonardo who sent a message. We have a match on Tuesday in the Champions League. And it’s not over, we are not qualified. We have already seen that anything can happen on the last day of the group stage. We stay focused, we play our game and it feels like we are there, dropped the Brazilian in comments relayed by RMC Sport. The players are warned.

