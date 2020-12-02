Home Sports football LoC, PSG: the reaction of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi
LoC, PSG: the reaction of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi

By kenyan

This Wednesday evening, Paris Saint-Germain struck a big blow. Indeed, the Parisians managed to win three goals to one at Old Trafford against Manchester United. Qualifying at the start badly embarked, Thomas Tuchel’s players are now dreaming of first place. For that, it will be necessary to beat at the Parc des Princes Istanbul Basaksehir. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi offered his reaction after the match.

Yes I am thinking of them tonight. We showed the real PSG, a real team fighting for the Champions League. It was very important, it was a decisive match. It was good to show that we are there in the big matches. Everyone had a great game. I think we played well technically too. It’s not easy to win here, we won twice. It was important the 3-1 with the quality of play that we showed, we are very happy », Explained the boss of Paris SG at the microphone of RMC Sport.

