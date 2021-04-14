LoC: Real Madrid eliminate Liverpool and will see the semi-finals

End of the quarter-finals second leg of the Champions League this Wednesday evening with in particular this shock Liverpool-Real Madrid at Anfield. Victorious 3-1 in the first leg last week, the Merengues had to finish the job to validate their ticket for the last four. The Reds wanted to turn the tide at home to go to the semi-finals.

Dominators, Jürgen Klopp’s men have never managed to deceive the vigilance of Thibaut Courtois, very important in the Madrid goal tonight. The Merengues touched the post in the first period. Final result 0-0 and therefore a qualification of Real Madrid in the semi-finals thanks to its success in the first leg. Zinedine Zidane and his family will face Chelsea in the last four.