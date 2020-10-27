Home Sports football LoC: Ronald Koeman wants to face CR7
LoC: Ronald Koeman wants to face CR7

A duel at the top. Tomorrow night, Juventus and FC Barcelona will face each other in the Champions League. And if Lionel Messi will be present, a priori, on the lawn of Juventus Stadium, CR7 is not yet guaranteed to be part of the party. The Portuguese, positive for the coronavirus, is waiting to know the result of his last test and therefore to know if he will be able to play.

And on the Barça side, we hope that the Portuguese star will be present. This is what Ronald Koeman admitted at a press conference. “For everyone, it’s an important and beautiful game to watch. We always want to (face) the best on the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player. I don’t know if he will be able to play, it’s not my problem or my decision. But I hope he can be there. I respect him a lot. If he’s in the field, you have to be very well prepared ”.

