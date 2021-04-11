LoC: the referee of the final lost by the Parisians to the whistle of PSG-Bayern

A bad memory for Paris Saint-Germain and its supporters. Last August, the capital club lost 1-0 against Bayern Munich in the 2020 Champions League final. The Italian Daniele Orsato was at the whistle. And the French champions will find the man in yellow on Tuesday.

As revealed on the UEFA website, Daniele Orsato was chosen to referee this quarter-final second leg of the Champions League at the Parc des Princes. Let’s hope this time that the Parisians will have a smile at the final whistle, they who won the first leg 3-2.