LoC: the semi-finals of PSG broadcast in clear?

After qualifying against Bayern Munich, PSG will once again find the last four of the Champions League. In the semifinals, the capital club will face either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund. RMC Sport, which will broadcast the home and away matches, could share the broadcast with a free-to-air channel.

According to information from The team, discussions between RMC Sport and TF1 were started to co-broadcast the two semi-finals of PSG which will have April 27 or 28 for the first leg and May 4 or 5 for the return.