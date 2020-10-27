Lokomotiv – Bayern Munich: official line-ups

Bayern Munich is launching this second day of the group stage of the Champions League, after a sensational opening last week against Atlético. A 4-0 victory against the Colchoneros which confirms that we will still have to rely on the team of Hansi Flick this season.

Opposite, from 6:55 p.m., a team from Lokomotiv Moscow which launched its European campaign well, going to seek the point of draw on the lawn of RB Salzburg (2-2). For this match, the reigning European champion displays some new features, with the presence of Lucas Hernandez in the absence of Davies. Corentin Tolisso is established alongside Coman and Müller.

The lineup

Lokomotiv Moscow: Guilherme, Corluka, Paim, Rybus, Zhivoglyadov, Magkeev, Ignatjev, Miranchuk, Krychowiak, Smolov, Ze Luis

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Alaba, Süle, Pavard, Hernandez, Goretzka, Kimmich, Tolisso, Coman, Müller, Lewandowski