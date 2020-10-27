Home Sports football Lokomotiv - Bayern Munich: official line-ups
Sportsfootball

Lokomotiv – Bayern Munich: official line-ups

By kenyan

Bayern Munich is launching this second day of the group stage of the Champions League, after a sensational opening last week against Atlético. A 4-0 victory against the Colchoneros which confirms that we will still have to rely on the team of Hansi Flick this season.

Opposite, from 6:55 p.m., a team from Lokomotiv Moscow which launched its European campaign well, going to seek the point of draw on the lawn of RB Salzburg (2-2). For this match, the reigning European champion displays some new features, with the presence of Lucas Hernandez in the absence of Davies. Corentin Tolisso is established alongside Coman and Müller.

The lineup

Lokomotiv Moscow: Guilherme, Corluka, Paim, Rybus, Zhivoglyadov, Magkeev, Ignatjev, Miranchuk, Krychowiak, Smolov, Ze Luis

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Alaba, Süle, Pavard, Hernandez, Goretzka, Kimmich, Tolisso, Coman, Müller, Lewandowski

Related news

football

Champions League: what can we expect from Red Bull Salzburg this season?

kenyan -
Sensation of the last group stage of the Champions League, Red Bull Salzburg, which was then carried by Erling Braut Håland, Takumi Minamino or...
Read more
football

LoC: Barça group to challenge Juventus

kenyan -
Tomorrow night, Juventus Turin and FC Barcelona will cross swords on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League. If the Bianconeri are...
Read more
football

Barça: Frenkie de Jong praises Messi and Pjanic

kenyan -
Present at FC Barcelona for more than a year, Frenkie de Jong evolves alongside a certain Lionel Messi. A player admired by the...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Red, Green, Or Black Phlegm Color? Find Out What It...

Health kenyan -
Do not underestimate a cough with phlegm that you experience, especially if the phlegm that comes out has a certain color. Under normal...
Read more

Traffic officer causes a series of accidents in the CBD

News Tracy Nabwile -
In an attempt to arrest a suspect, a traffic officer in Nairobi county caused a series of accidents in the Nairobi's Central Business District...
Read more

Barça: Josep Maria Bartomeu adds a layer on the Clasico arbitration

football kenyan -
The penalty awarded to Real Madrid during the Clasico on Saturday continues to be talked about. During the day, Spanish media revealed that...
Read more

FOX News president and anchors quarantined after exposure to virus

World kenyan -
The president and anchors of FOX News were advised to go into quarantine after exposure to virus in chartered flight....
Read more

How to deal with annoying and persistent phlegm

Health kenyan -
The condition of excess phlegm in the airways can be very disturbing. There are various ways you can do to get rid of...
Read more

Barça already have an alternative for Memphis Depay!

football kenyan -
FC Barcelona failed to recruit Memphis Depay this summer. The Catalans should return to the charge but, if they do not make it...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke