According to our information, FC Lorient wishes to secure the services of Chidozie Awaziem (24 years old) in the form of a loan with an option to purchase. The Nigerian international central defender (22 caps, 1 goal) is also on the shelves of FC Nantes.

The Axial of Boavista (29 starts in the league since last season) has already evolved among the Canaries during the 2017/18 financial year (22 appearances in Ligue 1 1 goal).