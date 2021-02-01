Lorient gets loaned Tiago Ilori

In search of a central defender on the transfer market since the start of the transfer window, Lorient on Monday formalized the arrival on loan without an option to buy Portuguese defender Tiago Ilori from Sporting Lisbon. The 27-year-old defender, who has not played a single game with his team this season, wants to relaunch on the side of the Merlus.

Passed by Liverpool where he was considered a hope of Portuguese football, the native of Lisbon also experienced Ligue 1 with the Girondins de Bordeaux during the 2014-2015 season. “It’s a great challenge that presents itself to me by joining FC Lorient. I am ready to help my new team achieve their goal of maintenance at the end of the season. I know that the group is of quality, we saw it yesterday afternoon against Paris SG. We have weapons to promote. I’m also happy to be back in Ligue 1 and I can’t wait to meet my new teammates ” he said after signing.