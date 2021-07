Loaned to Lorient by Chelsea, without an option to buy, defensive midfielder Trevoh Chalobah (22) was one of the rare satisfactions of the Merlus. So much so that the Bretons would like to keep their defensive Swiss Army knife, whether as part of a new loan or a permanent transfer.

Under contract until June 2023 with the Blues, Chalobah scored 2 goals and delivered 2 assists for his first season in Ligue 1.