LOSC-Ajax: Christophe Galtier judges the penalty “severe”

The feat was near at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium when Timothy Weah opened the scoring against Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday night. But at the end of the match, the northerner team took to the water and finally lost its round of 16 first leg of the Europa League (1-2). Asked by RMC Sport after the meeting, Christophe Galtier notably returned to the penalty awarded to the Dutch club.

“I saw the images again but I find the penalty very severe. But from the moment he is whistled, checked, we have to stay focused, in the game, and we are completely out of it. It’s a disappointment, it’s something that must be corrected quickly. In a few minutes, we are sanctioned ”, said the technician of the Mastiffs. See you at the return match next Thursday (6:55 p.m.) to try to reverse the trend and win the qualification.