LOSC and OM fight for Alessio Cragno

LOSC and OM would be very interested in Alessio Cragno, the goalkeeper of Cagliari.

The transfer window will start with a beating pace on the side of the Canebière. Pablo Longoria is already in all the right places, and if he tries in particular to definitively recruit some players who were just on loan like Leonardo Balerdi (Borussia Dortmund) and Pol Lirola (Fiorentina), he also wants to introduce new faces in the workforce . The name of Konrad de la Fuente (FC Barcelona) comes up very often in recent hours, like those of his teammates Samuel Umtiti and Alex Collado.

But it is not only at Camp Nou that the former leader of Juventus and Valencia is prospecting, far from it. If we rely on information from La Nuova Sardegna, OM are very interested in Alessio Cragno, the Cagliari goalkeeper. At 26, he is among the best at his post across the Alps, and he was even seen in action in two Squadra Azzurra friendlies earlier in the season. However, he was not selected for the Euro by Roberto Mancini.

A small jackpot to pay

According to the Italian publication, OM leaders are thinking of starting discussions with their Cagliari counterparts, with the aim of preparing for the post-Mandanda period and even competing with it from the coming season. It will however be necessary to put the hand in the pocket, since the Italian formation claims at least 25 million euros for the goalkeeper formed at his academy of Brescia.

The LOSC, already announced as a contender for Cragno, is still on the spot according to the media, while the Northerners are looking for a replacement for Mike Maignan. However, the two French teams consider that the amount requested is still too large, and there is no doubt that Phocéens and Mastiffs will try to reduce it. Italian clubs, not mentioned, are also interested in the one who has conceded 53 goals in 34 league games this season. To be continued …