LOSC appeals suspension of José Fonte

During the match against Lens, defender José Fonte (37) received his third yellow card in less than 10 matches. As a result, he took a suspension match for accumulating a yellow card and must miss the title match against Angers. Lille has decided to appeal this decision.

According to information from the team, the LOSC has decided to appeal this suspension to the French National Olympic Sports Committee so that it can overturn this decision. The reason is purely legal. The yellow card received by the Portuguese during the match against PSG was not entered in the match report by the referee. The lawyers of the club therefore want to play on this error to skip the sanction.