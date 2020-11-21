Home Sports football LOSC: Galtier may have found the solution to Jonathan David's famine
Sportsfootball

By kenyan

Evolving in Ligue 1 is sometimes not easy, and Jonathan David seems to have noticed it. Having scored no official goal since his arrival in Lille this summer, the former Gantoise striker is struggling to find his marks in Christophe Galtier’s squad. Despite this lack of success in front of goal, his coach seems to have full confidence in him. All the more so as the 20-year-old Canadian center forward has, according to the words of the former Saint-Etienne coach, finally found the net, in training.

“We did an eleven against eleven, in a different organization on the field, I needed that. It was not a classic eleven against eleven all over the court. He scored two great goals. Opposite it was Hervé Koffi. On one of the goals, we shouted “Attention Hervé”, to avoid contact. It was a training match, it was rhythmic, committed, I was looking for that, we had given space to the players but not the whole field. Associations, with for the first time David and Bamba in a 4-4-2, and there were some very interesting things in that association. Jonathan works well, he is there, well physically, he has a smile. He will have it even more the day he scores and the team wins. He took advantage of the break to work, work more than the others and find even more benchmarks in relation to the goal ”, thus entrusted the tactician of LOSC in press conference this Friday.

