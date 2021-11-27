LOSC: Jocelyn Gourvennec flies to the rescue of Burak Yilmaz

Winner Tuesday night of RB Salzburg 1-0 thanks to Jonathan David, LOSC took 1st place in its group and is in a good position to advance to the round of 16 of the competition. Except that all is not for the best in the North because in addition to a disappointing 12th place in Ligue 1, Burak Yilmaz, symbol of the title won last May, has been dragging its spleen since the start of the season (2 goals, 3 assists in 12 league matches).

“I think he was very happy with the victory (in the Champions League). In addition, he was involved on the goal, argued Gourvenec, who defended the striker at a press conference. Afterwards, he is in search of efficiency. He does a lot after workouts, he repeats his ranges like a golfer. He is working to find his flow. I am not a golfer but I observe him and I see him to regain his agility and his skill. That there is frustration for a striker in a period when he is not scoring, it makes sense. “ An answer is expected against Nantes this Saturday.

