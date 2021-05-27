LOSC negotiates for Nicklas Dorsch

Boubakary Soumaré (22 years old) on the start, LOSC must find a replacement in the midfield. And according to information from Transfermarkt, the Mastiffs would be in discussions with La Gantoise for the transfer of Nicklas Dorsch (23 years old).

This young midfielder, trained at Bayern Munich, is coming out of a full season in Belgium (44 matches, 4 goals and 4 assists in all competitions). Under contract until June 2024, the German international Espoirs (11 capes, 1 achievement) was also announced in the sights of Hertha Berlin and Wolfsburg.