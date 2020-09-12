Home Sports football LOSC offers itself the prodigy Mustafa Kapı
LOSC offers itself the prodigy Mustafa Kapı

By kenyan

This is a nice shot made by LOSC in the transfer market. The Mastiffs formalized this Saturday evening the arrival of the Turkish prodigy Mustafa Kapi (18 years old). The young midfielder arrives from Galatasaray.

The main protagonist, who started at the age of 16 with the professionals in Super Lïg, has a flattering reputation in Turkey. Kapi played last season with the U19 Galatasaray. The new Lille recruit will find his compatriots Celik, Yazici and Yilmaz in the North.

