LOSC: Olivier Létang responds to Gérard Lopez

Gérard Lopez must pass in front of the DNCG this Friday to finalize his takeover of the Girondins de Bordeaux and ensure that the club remains in Ligue 1. But the businessman was surprised that certain things came out in the press and accused the boss of his former club, Olivier Létang, to be at the origin of these leaks. The president of LOSC responded on Wednesday at a press conference and took the opportunity to take stock of the economic situation of the Mastiffs.

” Several things, I have not been put in default by Gérard Lopez. I am very quiet. Regarding the economic situation, I said that the club will be in a state of insolvency in January. I also said that we would not sell players in January to have a competitive team. Without that, we would not have been champions of France. We had a favorable opinion from the DNCG. We tell them what we do. We are living through a difficult period. French clubs have lost equity. COVID-19 has been there, like TV rights. We have visibility, but it’s not extraordinary for the clubs. We want to restore an economic balance to the club. There is a change of strategy. The training center is ranked 24th, almost 5 years since there is not a youngster playing with the pros. We have to find solutions. LOSC is a very nice club, you have to take care of it. A president said recently that he had found the club in a somewhat complicated situation (Gérard Lopez in Bordeaux, editor’s note). I think we can say the same in Lille “, He blurted out. This should not calm Gérard Lopez.