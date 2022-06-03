LOSC: Olivier Létang’s position hangs by a thread!

If sportingly the season has been trying for LOSC, behind the scenes nothing is going well within the northern club. Olivier Létang is increasingly isolated within the club and no longer responds to agents. According to our information, the latter could serve as a fuse.

If the 2020-21 season was all a fairy tale with a French championship title at stake, the season which has just ended with a sad 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings already leaves a bitter taste for the club’s supporters. northerner despite a beautiful 1/8th final of the Champions League lost against Chelsea. This is clearly not what Merlyn Partners, the Luxembourg investment fund which took over the club at the end of 2020, set as its objective.

Sportingly and behind the scenes too, nothing went as planned. Between the disappointing results, the escapades and the long suspension of Sylvain Armand, the recruitment manager, the decisions (especially on the transfer window) not always understood by Olivier Létang within the northern club, the recent spats between the latter and the former club coach Christophe Galtier through the media, the failed poker move of Hatem Ben Arfa who had an altercation with Jocelyn Gourvennec, there were many malfunctions and the unfortunate LOSC coach had to deal with all this happy mess .

Olivier Letang in the hot seat

Today, the current president of LOSC is increasingly isolated within the club, and no longer even speaks to certain employees. It is apparently he who could serve as a fuse, especially as according to our information, his position being more than ever threatened, even if he does not let anything show through. A recent audit within the club led by Alessandro Barnaba, associate of Maarten Petermann and member of Merlyn Partners, has confirmed the trend of a “Letang problem” within the club. In addition, some agents have also told us that the president of LOSC filtered his calls and only answered a handful of them, he who is usually on all fronts at the start of the summer transfer window.

Between big summer laundry (several executives could be sacrificed to bail out the coffers), rumors of the club’s takeover circulating behind the scenes and a team to rebuild, the LOSC projects are enormous and numerous. Merlyn Partners will therefore have to quickly decide and make some serious decisions. It remains to be seen who will lead the club in the coming weeks and who will be on the Lille bench next season. The audit conducted by Barnaba also indicated that there was no problem with Jocelyn Gourvennec and that he had the support of the team’s executives. Lille soon without president but still with its current coach? Answer probably in the next few days.