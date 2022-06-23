LOSC: Paulo Fonseca’s staff takes shape

Announced on the LOSC bench in the coming hours, Paulo Fonseca should, barring a huge turnaround, succeed Jocelyn Gourvennec. Free since leaving Roma a year ago, the 49-year-old coach is even already at work since The Team indicates, this Thursday evening, the contours of its future staff.

Alongside Tiago Leal (37), spotted via videos he posted on the web and who has been following the technician since his second stint at Paços de Ferreira (2014-2015) in various roles, Paulo Fonseca should also surround himself Paulo Mourao (41), physical trainer, and Antonio Ferreira (43), goalkeeping coach. Finally, Jorge Maciel, who is coming to the end of his contract at the end of the month and was notably courted by PSG, should meanwhile stay.