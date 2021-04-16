LOSC, PSG, Monaco, OL: who has the best calendar?

Six days from the end, four teams compete for the title in Ligue 1. If Lille is at the top of the standings, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco and Olympique Lyonnais still have the possibility of combing the Mastiffs at the post. Zoom on the end of the Ligue 1 season which promises to be at daggers drawn.

The Premier League is promised to Manchester City while Bayern Munich are expected to retain their Bundesliga title. In Italy, Inter Milan is off to a good start to end Juventus’ series of nine consecutive victories. To find suspense, you have to go to La Liga where Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona stand in two points eight days from the end or stay in our beautiful League 1. While there is no more than six matches to play, we have the right to an exciting final between four teams. Lille are leading with 69 points and ahead of Paris Saint-Germain by 3 lengths, AS Monaco by 4 points and Olympique Lyonnais by 5 points. Suffice to say that it will be played in a pocket square when there are only 18 points to distribute.

Some shocks for Lille, PSG has a simpler, but busy schedule

Regular this season and still in the lead, Lille OSC will try to keep the North and its first place. Since its last title in 2011, the club coached by Christophe Galtier has never been so well placed when it comes to the final sprint. The Mastiffs will nevertheless have a lot to do. Already the next day can be a trap. Faced with Montpellier and its solid strike force, the Northerners will have to show the muscles to snatch victory. Behind, there will be a match of all the dangers against Olympique Lyonnais which will make it possible to make a real report. In addition to these two particularly crucial matches, the Northerners will also have to play against the rival, RC Lens, on the 36th day. In the race for a European place, the Artésiens have an end to the season at stake and will not spit on the opportunity to prevent Lille from being champion. On the other hand, the matches against Nice (J35), Saint-Étienne (J37) and Angers (J38) should be easier to negotiate against teams which will have nothing more to play. The Northerners also have the advantage of no longer playing the Europa League like the Coupe de France.

Relegated three points behind the band of Mike Maignan, Paris Saint-Germain could lose its title. The Ile-de-France residents will not have to give up ground in the last six matches. Mauricio Pochettino’s players at least have the advantage of having fairly lenient meetings. Opposed to a team of AS Saint-Étienne almost maintained during the next day, PSG will then move on the lawn of Metz. Already maintained, the Garnets are starting to slow down at the end of the season. Then it will get tough with the reception of Lens (J35) and Rennes (J36) who are playing for a European place at the end of the season. Having to finish against a team from Reims (J37) maintained thereafter, the Ile-de-France residents will have to be wary on the last day if Brest (16th) is still under the threat of relegation. Having become lenient, the PSG schedule will however be conditioned by the Champions League. By qualifying against Bayern Munich (3-2 / 0-1), the Ile-de-France residents will have to play in the semi-finals and can dream of a second final in a row. They are also still in competition at the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France.

Monaco is doing well, Lyon will have to fight fiercely

Third, Monaco is the best of the four teams in the fight for the title since the beginning of the year 2021. On an excellent dynamic, Niko Kovac’s men will try to transform the test. Faced with a Bordeaux team in distress (1 victory in its last 11 Ligue 1 matches) on the next day, the Monegasques will try to keep up the pace. They will then play against a team from Angers which is maintained, but which is far from European places. On the 35th day, Monaco will certainly play its season against Lyon (4th). Two candidates for the title and for qualifying places in the Champions League who will play big at the Stade Louis II. Then, the ASM will play against Reims who will not really have anything to play. The last two days may be less obvious against Rennes (7th) and Lens (5th) since the two teams will surely still be in the race for a European qualification. Monaco will also have to negotiate the Coupe de France with a quarter-final against … Olympique Lyonnais.

Currently in unfavorable waivers with its 4th place, Lyon can be reassured of its ability to perform historically at the end of the season and the fact of having to face its rivals. Keeping part of his destiny in hand, it will certainly be necessary to do a faultless one for the Gones. The high point, the matches of the 34th day and 35th day with the reception of the leader Lille and a trip to the lawn of Monaco. If the Gones will end the season against a Nice team currently in the soft stomach (9th), it will also be necessary to keep our nerves against Nantes (J33), Lorient (J36) and Nîmes (J37). Faced with the current 19th, 17th and 18th, Lyon will be favorites, but will have to fight against teams which will seek to obtain their maintenance in Ligue 1. The last matches are therefore likely to be particularly difficult for OL who will also face Monaco in the quarterfinals. of the Coupe de France.

The LOSC calendar:

J33: reception of Montpellier (8th)

D34: trip to Lyon (4th)

D35: Nice reception (9th)

D36: trip to Lens (5th)

D37: reception of Saint-Étienne (13th)

D38: trip to Angers (11th)

The PSG calendar:

J33: reception of Saint-Étienne (13th)

D34: trip to Metz (10th)

D35: reception of Lens (5th)

D36: trip to Rennes (7th)

D37: reception of Reims (12th)

D38: trip to Brest (16th)

AS Monaco’s calendar:

J33: trip to Bordeaux (15th)

D34: trip to Angers (11th)

D35: Lyon reception (4th)

D36: trip to Reims (12th)

D37: reception of Rennes (7th)

D38: trip to Lens (5th)

OL’s calendar:

J33: trip to Nantes (19th)

D34: Lille reception (1st)

D35: trip to Monaco (3rd)

D36: reception of Lorient (17th)

D37: trip to Nîmes (18th)

D38: Nice reception (9th)