LOSC: Renato Sanches has a preferential club for his future

The 23-year-old midfielder is followed by several great teams, but he has already made his choice.

What future for Renato Sanches? One thing is certain, everything indicates that the Lusitanian crack will continue its career far from the north of France. He is indeed one of those Lille residents with a high market value, allowing the Mastiffs to fill the crates in the weeks to come. And theTeam unveils new information about it this Sunday.

We learn in particular that Lille have fixed a loan of 35 million euros for the Lusitanian, who does not necessarily come out of a superb season but remains the player with the best odds of the workforce, in addition to a Euro rather satisfactory. Proof that he remains a player with a good reputation, no less than four European top names are on him according to the newspaper: Arsenal, Liverpool, Barça and his former club, Bayern.

He wants to discover La Liga

And still according to the media, the player made a choice. Indeed, he dreams of FC Barcelona. Only, the Spanish press recently explained that Ronald Koeman was not particularly hot at the idea of ​​having him in its workforce. Jorge Mendes, close to Joan Laporta, had proposed it to the Catalan club a few weeks ago.

Barça is therefore indeed interested in his profile, regardless of the wishes of the Dutch coach, but here too, the financial side may be a concern, since the third of the last edition of La Liga is far from being able to put so much money on the table now. But there is no doubt that Jorge Mendes will find a solution …