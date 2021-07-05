LOSC takes aim at Robin Olsen

In search of a successor to Mike Maignan, LOSC has taken action for Robin Olsen.

Reigning French champion, Lille should be one of the organizers of the transfer window in the coming days in France. The departure of Christophe Galtier finally concluded at OGC Nice, the Mastiffs hope to quickly announce his successor, Claudio Ranieri, who ran as a candidate a few weeks ago, seeming to hold the rope today.

It will then be time to look at the workforce, with a key project: the goalkeeper position. Mike Maignan (25) indeed left very early for AC Milan and left the best defense in Ligue 1 orphaned last season. To replace him, several names have circulated, such as that of Alessio Cragno (26 years old, Cagliari).

Reliability and experience

A new track emerges on Monday, still in Italy. According to information from Corriere dello Sport, the LOSC has indeed made an offer to AS Roma for Robin Olsen (31). The doorman, in sight with Sweden during Euro 2020, does not enter into the plans of José Mourinho, who will welcome his compatriot Rui Patricio (33) in the coming hours. Real Sociedad are also reportedly on the spot.

Under contract until June 2023, the Scandinavian comes out of a rather satisfactory loan to Everton (7 appearances in the Premier League) and offers some guarantees, in particular a small experience in the Champions League (with Copenhagen and Roma), competition that the Lille will play this season. The market may finally be launched in the North.