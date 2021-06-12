LOSC: things are happening at the gate for Sven Botman

Sven Botman’s first season in Ligue 1 did not go unnoticed. Champion of France with LOSC, the Dutch central defender played 37 games last season with the Mastiffs. Indispensable element in the eleven shaped by Christophe Galtier, the former Ajax player caught the eye of several English teams.

But according to information from Sky Italia, the latter would not be alone in this dossier. Indeed, Atalanta would have recently positioned itself and dream of attracting Botman in its nets. The French champion will have to get out the barbed wire to keep his central defender …