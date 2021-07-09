Luan Peres confirms his arrival at OM

Olympique de Marseille has its 7th recruit in the person of Luan Peres. The Brazilian defender himself announced it publicly.

Konrad de la Fuente, Gerson, Leonardo Balerdi, Cengiz Ünder, Mattéo Guendouzi and Pau Lopez. Olympique de Marseille has started its summer transfer window on the hats of wheel with already six recruits in the money. And it is not over, Pablo Longoria assured it during these last points in front of the press in recent days.

And the next to land near the Orange Vélodrome could well be Luan Peres (26 years old). The case was very well underway, but here, the conditional is no longer even required. The rough central defender of Santos (1m90, 78 kg) himself confirmed his upcoming arrival in Marseille on a video made public on social networks.

“I can’t refuse”

“I am very happy. It’s a new challenge for me. I cannot refuse such a proposal, in a big European championship, in a big club, one of the biggest in France. I am very happy to leave Santos through the front door ”, dropped the Brazilian, saying he was open to returning one day to defend the paulista jersey.

The transfer of the auriverde axis therefore promises to be imminent. As a reminder, it should amount to nearly € 5.2m, € 4.5m going to Santos, owner of the player’s sporting rights, the rest being due to Club Brugge, who had retained a percentage on resale during of his departure in 2019. And 7, therefore, for OM!

