Lucas Alario leaves Bayer for Eintracht Frankfurt

After five seasons spent in the colors of Bayer Leverkusen for his first experience in Europe, Argentinian striker Lucas Alario is changing clubs but remains in the Bundesliga. Indeed, the Albiceleste international (9 caps, 3 goals) joins Eintracht Frankfurt, winner of the Europa League last season, for 6 million euros and signs a three-season contract.

“We thank Lucas for his commitment over the last few years at Bayer 04. With his six goals in the second half of last season, he played an important role in securing our qualification for the Champions League. We wish Lucas all the best for his future.”said Simon Rolfes, current sports director of the Pillendreher.

