Lucas Deaux signs in Dijon
Sportsfootball

Lucas Deaux signs in Dijon

By kenyan

Free since the end of his adventure a few weeks ago at Nîmes Olympique, midfielder Lucas Deaux has already found a new club. The 32-year-old is indeed committed to Dijon FCO for the next two seasons.

“The DFCO officially announces having hired defensive midfielder Lucas Deaux, free from any contract after having played at Nîmes Olympique. Lucas Deaux (32 years old, 1m88) will wear the Dijon jersey for the next two seasons ”, explains the Burgundy club.

