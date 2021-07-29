Lucas Deaux signs in Dijon

Free since the end of his adventure a few weeks ago at Nîmes Olympique, midfielder Lucas Deaux has already found a new club. The 32-year-old is indeed committed to Dijon FCO for the next two seasons.

“The DFCO officially announces having hired defensive midfielder Lucas Deaux, free from any contract after having played at Nîmes Olympique. Lucas Deaux (32 years old, 1m88) will wear the Dijon jersey for the next two seasons ”, explains the Burgundy club.

MERCATO✍️ Defensive midfielder Lucas Deaux commits to the #DFCO for the next two seasons 🔴The press release ➡️https: //t.co/qQMlpC0pQG#WelcomeLucas pic.twitter.com/1ymuMTFexS – Dijon FCO (@DFCO_Officiel) July 29, 2021