Lucas Ocampos praises PSG

Arrived in the summer of 2019 from Olympique de Marseille, Lucas Ocampos (27) shines under the colors of Sevilla FC. As he prepares to play his third season with the Andalusian club, the Argentina international (8 caps) is currently in preparation for the preseason and has an appointment with Paris Saint-Germain next Tuesday (8 p.m.). The opportunity for the former Marseille to find his former rival, whom he did not fail to praise.

“If we want to continue to climb the stairs, we must have a lot of ambition and know that the club is above all, believe in us and work (…) This match will be beneficial for both teams. He will force us to do our best. In previous years, PSG have gained the respect and recognition they deserve. They have a lot of great players and are very strong individually and collectively. These are great matches to play because they make us grow and will help us in our preseason work ”, he explained on the official website of the Spanish club. A speech that should not please some OM supporters …