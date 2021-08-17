Lucien Agoumé favors a return to France

Courted by many clubs, Lucien Agoumé joined Inter in 2019. A club where he thrives and where he learns daily from many players of very high quality. Loaned to La Spezia last season, the former Sochaux is coveted this summer. According to our information, Agoumé favors a return to France.

Bordeaux, Reims, Brest and Troyes have already positioned themselves in the mid-19s. In Italy, Sassuolo, Udinese, Boulogne and Cagliari would like to get him back on loan. German formations have also expressed their interest. Under contract until June 2022, Inter Milan wishes to extend its jewel. Better yet, the Nerrazzuri are counting on him going forward and do not want to include a call option if Agoumé is loaned out.