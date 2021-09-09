Lucien Agoumé justifies the choice of Brest

Two years after joining Inter Milan, Lucien Agoumé (19) returned to France this summer. The Nerazzurri extended it before loaning it to Stade Brestois without an option to buy. If he has not played a lot in Italy, he still admits to having ” much progress », As he confided to Telegram.

” I worked a lot tactically. Physically too, I gained a few pounds ” he added. ” The club and I have a common project, there is this loan year in it, we will try to make sure that it goes well and that we reach our common goals.. “Agoumé now wants to take advantage of this return to France for” show what I can do “.