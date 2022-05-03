Ludovic Giuly back at Barca?

According to Sport, FC Barcelona would think of the former French striker Ludovic Giuly to become the coach of his reserve team. The Barcelona club would like to replace current reserve coach Sergi Barjuan next season, even if the latter plays the leading roles in Segunda Division B.

The Catalan management which wants to continue to entrust its B team to a former Barcelonan would have several names in mind, including that of Giuly. The 45-year-old Frenchman has already had experience as an assistant coach with the AS Monaco reserves in 2019. Another name cited by the Spanish newspaper is that of the Argentinian Javier Mascherano, who is currently coach of the U20 selection of ‘Argentina.