If the Portuguese head hunter is tipped to join Gérard Lopez in his future project, he could also wear a second cap. Indeed, according to the team, in addition to working with the former Lille manager in the coming weeks, he could become a consultant for Real Madrid.

The French daily explains that Campos has maintained excellent relations with the president of the Madrid club Florentino Pérez, and that he is currently in contact with the latter. Luis Campos will not lack work.