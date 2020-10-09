Luis Suarez lets loose on FC Barcelona

On the sidelines of the victory of Uruguay on the night of Thursday to Friday, Luis Suarez spoke on television to discuss the conditions of his departure from FC Barcelona, ​​which he experienced very badly.

It took a goal from Maxi Gomez in the last moments of the game for Uruguay to win tonight against Chile in the first day of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers (2-1). Previously, Luis Suarez had opened the scoring, on penalty, like his former friend of Barça Lionel Messi with Argentina. An ex-teammate he necessarily regrets a lot. Asked by television after the meeting, the striker who signed at Atlético de Madrid, returned to his forced departure from Barça and the message sent to him on the networks Lionel Messi.

“I was not surprised that Messi supported me publicly because I know him too well. I already knew the pain he felt, how he said it and how I said it “, said Suarez in reference to the long farewell message from Messi, who took the opportunity to cardboard the direction of FC Barcelona. Suarez has also decided to let go to express his resentment.

Set aside in training

“We are adults, I had been in Barcelona for 6 years and there were other ways of talking to me, of telling me that the club was planning to change era … But the way was not right and it bothered Leo too. He knows how we suffered and how bad it was at that time ”, explained the 33-year-old striker. “I did not take the messages from the club very well that they were looking for a solution to change the era. For the form more than anything, because it is necessary to know how to accept when one finishes a cycle “.

Luis Suarez therefore suffered from form more than substance, and he did not appreciate certain things he had experienced, especially in training. “There are things that were not known. But go train and be sidelined because you are not part of the match 11 against 11 … “, he revealed, thus confirming the lack of elegance of Barça in its desire to move on to a new cycle.