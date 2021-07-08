Luiz Felipe Scolari new coach of Grêmio

It’s official, Luiz Felipe Scolari is the new coach of Grêmio, the club announced this Thursday. The technician signed a contract until December 2022, he was free since leaving Cruzeiro last January.
This is the fourth time that Scolari has joined the Brazilian club as a coach, after stints in 1987-1988, 1993-1996 and 2014-2015. He is the third most capped technician on the Grêmio bench with a total of 364 matches, with whom he won the Brazilian championship in 1996.
Luiz Felipe Scolari é o nosso novo técnico! Tendo em seu currículo títulos da @CopadoBrasil, @LibertadoresBR, @ConmebolRecopa e @Brasileirao, Felipão assumes a nossa casamata pela quarta vez.Seja bem-vindo a tua casa, Felipão! 👴🏻🧉🇪🇪 # FelipãoEmCasa Leia: https: //t.co/WFuPEwH7ep pic.twitter.com/XVlOW5UVbQ
– Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) July 8, 2021