Luiz Felipe Scolari new coach of Grêmio

It’s official, Luiz Felipe Scolari is the new coach of Grêmio, the club announced this Thursday. The technician signed a contract until December 2022, he was free since leaving Cruzeiro last January.

This is the fourth time that Scolari has joined the Brazilian club as a coach, after stints in 1987-1988, 1993-1996 and 2014-2015. He is the third most capped technician on the Grêmio bench with a total of 364 matches, with whom he won the Brazilian championship in 1996.