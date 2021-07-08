HomeSportsfootballLuiz Felipe Scolari new coach of Grêmio
Sportsfootball

Luiz Felipe Scolari new coach of Grêmio

By kenyan

It’s official, Luiz Felipe Scolari is the new coach of Grêmio, the club announced this Thursday. The technician signed a contract until December 2022, he was free since leaving Cruzeiro last January.

This is the fourth time that Scolari has joined the Brazilian club as a coach, after stints in 1987-1988, 1993-1996 and 2014-2015. He is the third most capped technician on the Grêmio bench with a total of 364 matches, with whom he won the Brazilian championship in 1996.

