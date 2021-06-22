Luiz Gustavo’s agent denies for OM

Exiled in Turkey, on the side of Fenerbahçe, since 2019, Luiz Gustavo (33) is regularly at the heart of rumors announcing his return to France. Announced in the sights of Olympique Lyonnais, the Brazilian midfielder was recently sent back to La Canebière by the Turkish press. Asked by The Phocaean, the player’s agent Roger Wittman insisted on doting the i’s.

“Already, I don’t want to comment on a rumor, although I understand that it interests fans and journalists. I know that Luiz left a great memory in Marseille and that the supporters liked him very much, but we cannot speak of something which is based only on rumors. The day Marseille calls me for Luiz, it will be different, but there is no point in talking about it ”. That is what is said.