Luka Jovic leaves Real Madrid for good!

Arrived with great fanfare in the summer of 2019, Luka Jovic left Real Madrid through the back door. Direction Fiorentina in an unusual operation.

Love lasts three years, the saying goes. Divorce time has come between Luka Jovic (24) and Real Madrid. Barred by the irresistible Karim Benzema (34), hampered by injuries and some controversy, the native of Bijeljina will never really find his place on the side of the Santiago Bernabéu and has not convinced Zinedine Zidane or Carlo Ancelotti of him provide more playing time.

“Real Madrid CF and ACF Fiorentina have agreed on the transfer of player Luka Jović. Our club thanks him for his work and dedication during the time he was part of Real Madrid, in which he won 1 Champions League, 2 Leagues and 2 Spanish Super Cups. Real Madrid wishes him and all his family the best in this new stage of his life.”can we read on the side of the Madrid club.

3 small goals in La Liga…

The striker, author of 3 small achievements in 36 appearances in the jersey of Casa Blanca in La Liga, therefore packs up and takes the direction of Fiorentina, in a rather unexpected operation. Real Madrid has agreed to release its Serbian international (26 caps, 9 achievements), yet recruited for €60m from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019, from his last two years of contract to sign with the Viola without transfer compensation.

Better, the Merengues continue to pay him a good part of his salary for two years in exchange for a percentage of 50% on resale. The Florentines did not ask for so much. They welcome an internationally renowned striker on more than advantageous terms that they will nevertheless have to relaunch. A major challenge for the goleador, who intends to prove to everyone that he still has talent to spare and intends to prepare as well as possible for another important challenge: the World Cup in Qatar with his national team.