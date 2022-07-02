Luka Modric recounts the underside of the comeback against PSG

Winner of the last Champions League with Real Madrid, Luka Modric returned to the double confrontation against Paris-Saint-Germain in the round of 16, in the Croatian media Sportske. A clash in which the Merengues did not start as favorites. ” Before the match against PSG, there was a lot of skepticism around us, about the fact that we were able to eliminate the so-called “mega team”, built especially for the Champions League. This impression was confirmed with a 1-0 victory for the Parisians at the Parc des Princes. A well-deserved success for the Croatian midfielder. ” They completely dominated us at the Parc des Princes, where we were really bad. So much so that some said we were dead. »

Remobilized at the end of the first leg, Luka Modric and his teammates knew that at home, they could tip the scales on their side. ” We talked a lot about this return match in the locker room. Hope grew day by day that it could be done. The day of the match, I saw in the eyes of my teammates this rage that you only see on big nights for Real. “A sparkling ray of hope for the Madrid team which was able to outsmart Mauricio Pochettino’s players at the Santiago Bernabeu (3-1). ” We found our rhythm and, with the support of the public, we simply crushed them. “An incredible evening for Luka Modric, one more given the course of his club in the last Champions League. ” It was a spectacular evening, one of the most impressive for me. »