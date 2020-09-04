Luka Modric warns Eden Hazard

Author of a very complicated season, if not the most difficult of his career, Eden Hazard did not fail to endure many criticisms against him. If this year could be considered a year of transition, it would be difficult for a player of this caliber to claim such important adaptation time. For one of his partners, he needs to do a lot more this season. In fact, in an interview withAFP, Luka Modric tried to send a clear message to the 29-year-old Belgian.

“Eden is a great guy and a special player, but he was playing with pain and when you’re on the pitch people always expect the best. They don’t care if you have little problems ” he explains before referring to a conversation he had with the former Chelsea player. “I spoke to her and I said to her: Eden, maybe you don’t need to play now and to recover because next season we need you at your best level. It’s a season where you learn everything, but next season you have to be 100% because otherwise it’s going to be difficult. ” A more decisive year than ever awaits the one who was recruited over 100 M € last summer.