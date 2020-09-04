Home Sports News football Luka Modric warns Eden Hazard
Sports Newsfootball

Luka Modric warns Eden Hazard

By kenyan

Author of a very complicated season, if not the most difficult of his career, Eden Hazard did not fail to endure many criticisms against him. If this year could be considered a year of transition, it would be difficult for a player of this caliber to claim such important adaptation time. For one of his partners, he needs to do a lot more this season. In fact, in an interview withAFP, Luka Modric tried to send a clear message to the 29-year-old Belgian.

“Eden is a great guy and a special player, but he was playing with pain and when you’re on the pitch people always expect the best. They don’t care if you have little problems ” he explains before referring to a conversation he had with the former Chelsea player. “I spoke to her and I said to her: Eden, maybe you don’t need to play now and to recover because next season we need you at your best level. It’s a season where you learn everything, but next season you have to be 100% because otherwise it’s going to be difficult. ” A more decisive year than ever awaits the one who was recruited over 100 M € last summer.

Related news

football

Spain: new record for Ansu Fati

kenyan -
The fairy tale continues for Ansu Fati (17). The young FC Barcelona striker became this Thursday evening at 17 years and 308 days...
Read more
football

Adrien Tameze signs at Hellas Verona

kenyan -
The rumor had swelled in recent days. Adrien Tameze would not return to OGC Nice. The midfielder who was loaned six...
Read more
football

Nations League: Spain comes back from afar and snatches a draw against Germany

kenyan -
After a rather pleasant match, Joachim Löw's men missed the boat and must share the points in added time (1-1). Luis Gaya allows...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,756FansLike
3,506FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

FC Porto approached Thomas Lemar

football kenyan -
In great difficulty with Atlético de Madrid, Thomas Lemar (24) could see his Spanish adventure come to an end this summer. Some clubs...
Read more

Chelsea: N’Golo Kanté has made a decision for his future

football kenyan -
Coveted by Inter and not necessarily essential to Chelsea, N'Golo Kanté nevertheless knows where he wants to pursue his career. In recent weeks, there...
Read more

Kepa thwarts Chelsea’s plans

football kenyan -
This summer, Chelsea is leading an XXL transfer window. The Blues have welcomed several recruits including Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva and...
Read more

Hans-Dieter Flick resigned over the departure of Thiago Alcantara

football kenyan -
After a breathtaking season rewarded with this European title, Bayern Munich will not necessarily be able to keep all of its management players. ...
Read more

FC Barcelona will attack Lionel Messi and his future club

football kenyan -
The meeting between Lionel Messi's father and FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu promises to be lively. Barça is sticking to its positions...
Read more

Europa League: Reims could have an affordable 3rd round

football kenyan -
Opposed to the Swiss club Servette Geneva on September 17 on behalf of the second preliminary round of the Europa League, the Stade...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke