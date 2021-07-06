Lukas Podolski returns to Poland

Left free from any contract by Antalyaspor, Lukas Podolski has just found a new challenge. Polish club Gornik Zabrze have announced the signing of the Germany international, returning to Poland after leaving the country at the age of 2 for Germany. Before signing in Ekstraklasa for a season, the 36-year-old winger reportedly received several offers from Mexican, Turkish and Qatari clubs.

A very good blow for the Polish championship and a wish granted for the third most capped German in the history of the selection (130 caps, 49 goals): “It is my dream to end my career as a Gornik player. Gornik Zabrze is the club that I support in Poland, my country of origin », he announced on his official website.