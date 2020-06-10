Mainz 05: Is Germain coming from France?

Currently Mainz 05 is in acute relegation trouble, from Relegation platz 16 separates the Rheinhessen a meagre point. Should Bundesliga football continue to be offered at the Break in the coming season, a new Frenchman could provide goals.

“If the squad stays that way, it is not conceivable at the moment that we will be able to manage a ten million transfer”, sports director Rouven Schröder recently clarified. On the other hand, there are players in the Mainz squad with the attackers Jean-Philippe Mateta (22) and Robin Quaison (26) as well as interior defender Moussa Niakhaté (24) who are more or less open with a farewell.

A mateta compatriot could compensate for a possible sale of the two strikers. As reported by the French trade magazine ‘France Football’, Mainz 05 shows interest in Valére Germain from Olympique Marseille. The 30-year-old central striker, who left his youth club AS Monaco for Marseille in 2017 as the then fresh-faced French champions, is under contract for this year’s runners-up until 2021.

Germain wants to stay

“I think (that he will be in Marseille next season), note. d. Red.). I suppose there will be discussions, as with any player in a similar contract situation. Either it’s extended or you go. I fought hard for Champions League qualification. I have experienced this twice with Monaco. And I want to experience this again”, Germain made no secret of his personal goals.

But it is questionable how his employer plans. It is quite possible that OM will regroup for the coming season. With Germain’s contract expiring in 2021 and he already over 30, a suitable offer could be a change of club. In addition to the Mainz players, Real Valladolid and Orlando City from the North American MLS are also expected to deal with the former French youth international. Neither clubs against which the Bundesliga would have no chance.