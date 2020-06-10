Home Sports News football Mainz 05: Is Germain coming from France?
Sports Newsfootball

Mainz 05: Is Germain coming from France?

By kenyan

Currently Mainz 05 is in acute relegation trouble, from Relegation platz 16 separates the Rheinhessen a meagre point. Should Bundesliga football continue to be offered at the Break in the coming season, a new Frenchman could provide goals.

“If the squad stays that way, it is not conceivable at the moment that we will be able to manage a ten million transfer”, sports director Rouven Schröder recently clarified. On the other hand, there are players in the Mainz squad with the attackers Jean-Philippe Mateta (22) and Robin Quaison (26) as well as interior defender Moussa Niakhaté (24) who are more or less open with a farewell.

A mateta compatriot could compensate for a possible sale of the two strikers. As reported by the French trade magazine ‘France Football’, Mainz 05 shows interest in Valére Germain from Olympique Marseille. The 30-year-old central striker, who left his youth club AS Monaco for Marseille in 2017 as the then fresh-faced French champions, is under contract for this year’s runners-up until 2021.

Germain wants to stay

“I think (that he will be in Marseille next season), note. d. Red.). I suppose there will be discussions, as with any player in a similar contract situation. Either it’s extended or you go. I fought hard for Champions League qualification. I have experienced this twice with Monaco. And I want to experience this again”, Germain made no secret of his personal goals.

But it is questionable how his employer plans. It is quite possible that OM will regroup for the coming season. With Germain’s contract expiring in 2021 and he already over 30, a suitable offer could be a change of club. In addition to the Mainz players, Real Valladolid and Orlando City from the North American MLS are also expected to deal with the former French youth international. Neither clubs against which the Bundesliga would have no chance.

Related news

football

Premier League: the abysmal deficit of the clubs… before the crisis

kenyan -
The numbers are impressive and count towards the 2018-2019 season, well before the coronavirus crisis: the 20 English clubs posted a deficit of 675...
Read more
football

Interested in Thiago Silva

kenyan -
Thiago Silva's time at Paris St Germain is expected to end after eight years. While the French champions have no interest in extending their...
Read more
football

Transfer market: Flick takes stock of Bayern’s needs

kenyan -
Bayern Munich coach Hans-Dieter Flick half-heartedly confirms that the Bavarian club want Leroy Sané for next season. ...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Juventus: Bonucci impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s form after containment

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus central defender Leonardo Bonucci said he was impressed by the fitness of team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold may be the best player in the world according...

In an interview with the Fifa website, Cafu was adamative about Trent Alexander-Arnold. The former Brazil captain is a big fan of Liverpool's right-back,...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Report: Neymar wants to move on to Barca

Neymar's eventual return to FC Barcelona was the permanent theme in the summer of 2019. The superstar still wants a comeback at the Camp...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Arsenal: Aubameyang shows off his luxurious home

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showed his big house during an MTV show After his luxury cars, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang introduced his very large home to Arsenal...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,708FansLike
3,476FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Six-Year-old boy dies as building collapses in Kericho

County news Chuoyo Protus -
A building in Kericho has collapsed, trapping countless people underneath the rabble. In the incident that happened yesterday at 7.30 pm, a six-year-old child was...
Read more

How the Lockdown saved 3.1 million people in Europe

Health Chuoyo Protus -
A new study has revealed that the lockdown in Europe was responsible for saving over 3.1 million lives. According to a team in the Imperial...
Read more

Emergency response Committee sends warning to bars

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The National Emergency Response Committee has sent out a warning to businesses defying health directives. The committee in charge of emergency response to the COVID-19...
Read more

Protesters dump coffins outside parliament

News Tracy Nabwile -
Angry protesters from different parts of Nairobi staged their protest outside Parliament building yesterday. The group of people was protesting police brutality. When done,...
Read more

Police officers raid activist’s home and arrest him

News Tracy Nabwile -
Police officers stormed the home of prominent activist Mutemi Wa Kiama on Tuesday night. They arrived at his home at around 10 pm and...
Read more

Kirinyaga MCA shaves head in celebration of Waiguru impeachment

County news Stanley Kasee -
Moments after Kirinyaga County Governor Ann Waiguru was impeached as the county governor, the majority of the ward representatives went into celebrations. However, one MCA...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke