Man City: Benjamin Mendy indicted by the police and suspended!

Stupor in Manchester City! While he started on the first day of the Premier League against Tottenham, Benjamin Mendy (27) has just been suspended by his leaders! The announcement has just been made official by the English club, which does not really specify the exact reason for its decision.

“Manchester City confirms that after being indicted by police today, Benjamin Mendy was suspended pending an investigation. The case is the subject of legal proceedings and the club is therefore not in a position to make any further comments until these proceedings are completed ”, indicates the press release.

Club statement. – Manchester City (@ManCity) August 26, 2021