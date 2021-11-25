Man City: Gabriel Jesus ignites for Bernardo Silva

A decisive entry. Appeared in the second half after Kylian Mbappé’s opener at Manchester City-PSG (2-1, 5th day of the C1 group stage), Gabriel Jesus brought a lot to the table. First author of an assist for Raheem Sterling, the 24-year-old then gave the victory to his team on a superb service from Bernardo Silva. The former member of AS Monaco delivered a big performance, and his partner in Manchester was not lacking in praise for him.

“My opinion is that he’s one of the best players in the world today. Its quality is incredible and it has something else: it is that it runs a lot. He is a player that I like because he has a lot of quality, everyone knows that. He works hard every day. When you watch him play football, you like him a lot. For me, he’s one of the best players in the world right now ”, explained the Brazilian in the mixed zone after the meeting.