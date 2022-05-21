Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Man City: Kevin De Bruyne voted best player of the season in the Premier League!

Date:

After Phil Foden best youngster of the season, Manchester City continues to demonstrate its dominance in the 2021/2022 Premier League season. Indeed, his teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named best player of the year, defending his title from last year.

Author of 15 goals and 7 assists, the Belgian international (85 caps, 22 achievements) confirms his excellent career in the league, where he is his club’s top scorer and second best passer behind Gabriel Jesus and tied with Joao Cancelo.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Previous articleLet Azimio campaign freely, heckling is undemocratic

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Let Azimio campaign freely, heckling is undemocratic

kenyan -
Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has urged Kenyans...

Two Premier League cadors remain on the lookout for Robert Lewandowski!

kenyan -
Under contract until June 2023 with Bayern Munich, Robert...

Thanks for keeping away from the campaign trail, Rigathi to Uhuru

kenyan -
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua (pictured) is Deputy President William...

PSG: Layvin Kurzawa will not be crowned champion of France

kenyan -
PSG receives FC Metz tomorrow as part of...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Let Azimio campaign freely, heckling is undemocratic

News 0
Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has urged Kenyans...

Two Premier League cadors remain on the lookout for Robert Lewandowski!

football 0
Under contract until June 2023 with Bayern Munich, Robert...

Thanks for keeping away from the campaign trail, Rigathi to Uhuru

News 0
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua (pictured) is Deputy President William...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.