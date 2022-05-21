Man City: Kevin De Bruyne voted best player of the season in the Premier League!

After Phil Foden best youngster of the season, Manchester City continues to demonstrate its dominance in the 2021/2022 Premier League season. Indeed, his teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named best player of the year, defending his title from last year.

Author of 15 goals and 7 assists, the Belgian international (85 caps, 22 achievements) confirms his excellent career in the league, where he is his club’s top scorer and second best passer behind Gabriel Jesus and tied with Joao Cancelo.

