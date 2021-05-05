Man City – PSG: Angel Di Maria’s message to supporters

After reaching the final last season, Paris Saint-Germain this time stopped in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Opposed to Manchester City, the Parisians failed to reverse the trend on Tuesday night, conceding a new defeat (1-2, 0-2). Almost 24 hours after the disillusionment, Angel Di Maria, sent off in the second half, sent a message to the supporters. And “El Fideo” assures him, the champions of France will whip to achieve their objective, namely to lift the cup to the big ears.

“Proud of this team, of this group. We did everything we could to reach our goal, but we were unable to reach it. Once again we are among the best. We will have to continue to work because it is certain that one day will arrive this happiness which we seek so much. Many thanks to all the ultras for the unconditional support on a daily basis. We are going to give our all because there are still goals to be achieved. Go Paris”, wrote the Argentine winger along with a photo.