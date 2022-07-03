Menu
Man United: medical visit this Monday for Tyrell Malacia

No more room for doubt. Tyrell Malacia (22) will indeed commit to Manchester United, who have doubled Olympique Lyonnais on this issue. According to information from Sky Sportsthe Dutch left-back, who remains under contract until 2024 with Feyenoord, will even have his traditional medical examination this Monday in England.

The Batavian is thus preparing to find his former compatriot, Erik ten Hag, who now trains MU, in the north-west of His Majesty’s Kingdom. The Red Devils will pay around fifteen million euros to secure the services of Tyrell Malacia, a track to definitely forget for the Gones.

