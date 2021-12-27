Man United: the rant of Ralf Rangnick after the draw at Newcastle

Hanging on by Newcastle United after a poorly mastered meeting, Manchester United conceded a draw at St. James’ Park (1-1). If they avoid defeat after a final situation and a post conceded (88th), the Reds Devils remain in 7th place in the Premier League behind West Ham and Tottenham in particular. The Red Devils were clearly below the level requested by their manager, Ralf Rangnick, furious after the meeting, at the microphone of Sky Sports.

“I didn’t like the performance at all. Today we haven’t controlled the game, other than a few moments. It’s all about energy, physics and who wins the second ball. In all of these areas, we were not at our best. The only good thing is that we got a point, but the performance has to be better. When we were in possession of the ball we made too many mistakes and even with the goal it didn’t make things any easier (…) Our biggest problem was the mistakes we made. Even when we equalized we weren’t really in control of the game and making the right decisions ”, he blurted out.