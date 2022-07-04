Manchester City are asking for a crazy price for Bernardo Silva!

The Mancunians are ready to ask a huge jackpot from Barça for the Portuguese attacking midfielder.

This Monday is the recovery for many clubs across Europe. If some have already done a good part of their homework and have therefore made good progress on the transfer window, having already recorded several arrivals, this is not the case with FC Barcelona. This had the gift of annoying Xavi, who expected a revolution in his workforce, which had also been promised to him by his leaders.

Among the Catalan club’s targets is Bernardo Silva, whose arrival appears to be linked to Frenkie de Jong’s possible departure. Although Joan Laporta said the Dutchman would not be sold, the Catalan press as well as the English media continue to insist on a departure of the former Ajax player to Manchester United, which would open the doors of Camp Nou to the Lusitano.

Barça is far from what City demands

The latter would have said yes to Barça, according to the daily Sport. But above all, we learn through the DailyMail that its price was fixed by the management of the Skyblues. To sign him, the Catalans will have to put €100m on the table. A substantial amount, which is simply explained by the fact that the Citizens do not particularly want to part with it, and above all do not need the money.

An amount that Barça logically does not want to pay, and that it will not be able to settle even in the event of the sale of De Jong. Barca intend to start negotiations at 40 million euros, which is less than half of the sum demanded by the champions of England. Suffice to say that the negotiations between the two clubs are likely to last a long time….