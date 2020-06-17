Home Sports News football Manchester City-Arsenal: Catastrophic, David Luiz gives Skyblues victory
Manchester City-Arsenal: Catastrophic, David Luiz gives Skyblues victory

By kenyan

David Luiz led his team in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Second Premier League resumption game on Wednesday. The goals were scored by Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden. A result that delays Liverpool’s coronation.

After a goal-line technology bug, the Premier League has given rise to a disasterclass by David Luiz. Undoubtedly catastrophic, the Brazilian defender is the main culprit in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. He was guilty on the first two goals scored by Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, before being invited by the referee to finish the game in the locker room.

This result prevents the Gunners from temporarily returning to two points from the Champions League qualifying places. It also upsets Liverpool who, as there is “only” 22 points apart from the title holder, can not hope to celebrate his championship this Sunday with the derby against Everton (to follow on RMC Sport 1, 20:00).

A technical error, a fault, an expulsion

After a hundred days of scarcity, Arsenal fans were quick to understand that the game was going to be long. In the 8th minute, Granit Xhaka had to give way to Dani Ceballos after clearly injuring an ankle on an innocuous action. Then it was the Spanish defender Pablo Mari who also had to leave for medical reasons, in the 24th minute. An additional reminder of the physical fragility of the players after this period of containment, this second physical glitch allowed David Luiz to get into action.

Just before the break, the former Paris Saint-Germain centre-back misjudged the trajectory of a long deep pass from Kevin De Bruyne. The ball bounced off his left knee and turned into an offering for Raheem Sterling (45′-2). Bernd Leno, author of good parades so far, could not do anything. Then shortly after returning from the locker room, Riyad Mahrez went too fast for David Luiz, who held him in the box. This is his fourth penalty conceded since the start of the season. The double penalty then took its effect: the referee drew a straight red card and Kevin De Bruyne took charge of making the break (51st).

Concern for Garcia

Faced with Mikel Arteta’s team who did not have the weapons to fight, including after the entry of Alexandre Lacazette (67th), that of his mentor Pep Guardiola ended his domination with a goal by Phil Foden in extra time (90th -3).

It lasted eleven minutes, because of the worrying exit of the promising Mancunian defender Eric Garcia. Holder to accompany Aymeric Laporte, the 19-year-old Spaniard was taken off on a stretcher after being violently hit by his goalkeeper Ederson. An update on his condition will be issued “as soon as possible,” Manchester City reported.

